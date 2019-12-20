September 19, 1940 – November 2, 2019
It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Roger David Thompson. Roger passed away peacefully with his wife Shirley and son Brian by his side.
Roger was a gentle soul and a kind and caring man. He was so very brave and courageous. He fought so hard to stay with us but it wasn't meant to be.
Roger was born in Vancouver and met his wife and best friend Shirley in 1962. They were married in 1963 and Roger took his apprenticeship in printing and worked for Evergreen Press. They moved to Port Alberni in 1970 where he worked for the Alberni Valley Times newspaper. In 1974, they moved to Kamloops and he worked for the Kamloops Daily News until his early retirement in 1994.
Retirement suited Roger as he loved to paint pictures (any medium) and he loved to carve. We treasure his birds, ducks, rolly bears and cottonwood faces. Roger also did stained glass work, mostly hummingbirds. He kept very busy in his retirement. He is a past member of the Thompson Valley Rock Club and got very excited when he found a good rock to be cut and polished. He also loved being a member of the Juniper Sam's RV Club. Roger liked nothing better than taking his truck and camper out with the love of his life Shirley and enjoying the good times with all the members. He enjoyed travelling across Canada, his trip to Yellowstone National Park, his stay in Casa Grande, Arizona and the cruise to Alaska were also highlights. Roger enjoyed his Thursday luncheons with "the boys".
Roger is survived by his loving wife Shirley, loving son Brian, sister Gladys (Bob) Scribner, sister-in-law Lorraine Silbernagel, brother-in-law Jim (Marion), nieces, nephews and their families. Also many good friends are left to cherish his memory.
Roger was predeceased by his sons Dennis in 1970 and Richard "Rick" in 2019, parents Bill and Nina Thompson, his in-laws John "Jack" and Anne Scott and nephew Steven Nelson.
It is with great sadness that we are saying good-bye but your memory will live on forever in our hearts. "Until We Meet Again, Rest In Peace."
By request, there will be no formal service but in the spring a celebration will take place.
The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and family for showing their love and support through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers and if desired a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 20, 2019