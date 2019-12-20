Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger David Thompson. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

September 19, 1940 – November 2, 2019



It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Roger David Thompson. Roger passed away peacefully with his wife Shirley and son Brian by his side.



Roger was a gentle soul and a kind and caring man. He was so very brave and courageous. He fought so hard to stay with us but it wasn't meant to be.



Roger was born in Vancouver and met his wife and best friend Shirley in 1962. They were married in 1963 and Roger took his apprenticeship in printing and worked for Evergreen Press. They moved to Port Alberni in 1970 where he worked for the Alberni Valley Times newspaper. In 1974, they moved to Kamloops and he worked for the Kamloops Daily News until his early retirement in 1994.



Retirement suited Roger as he loved to paint pictures (any medium) and he loved to carve. We treasure his birds, ducks, rolly bears and cottonwood faces. Roger also did stained glass work, mostly hummingbirds. He kept very busy in his retirement. He is a past member of the Thompson Valley Rock Club and got very excited when he found a good rock to be cut and polished. He also loved being a member of the Juniper Sam's RV Club. Roger liked nothing better than taking his truck and camper out with the love of his life Shirley and enjoying the good times with all the members. He enjoyed travelling across Canada, his trip to Yellowstone National Park, his stay in Casa Grande, Arizona and the cruise to Alaska were also highlights. Roger enjoyed his Thursday luncheons with "the boys".



Roger is survived by his loving wife Shirley, loving son Brian, sister Gladys (Bob) Scribner, sister-in-law Lorraine Silbernagel, brother-in-law Jim (Marion), nieces, nephews and their families. Also many good friends are left to cherish his memory.

Roger was predeceased by his sons Dennis in 1970 and Richard "Rick" in 2019, parents Bill and Nina Thompson, his in-laws John "Jack" and Anne Scott and nephew Steven Nelson.



It is with great sadness that we are saying good-bye but your memory will live on forever in our hearts. "Until We Meet Again, Rest In Peace."



By request, there will be no formal service but in the spring a celebration will take place.



The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and family for showing their love and support through this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers and if desired a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



Online condolences may be expressed at September 19, 1940 – November 2, 2019It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Roger David Thompson. Roger passed away peacefully with his wife Shirley and son Brian by his side.Roger was a gentle soul and a kind and caring man. He was so very brave and courageous. He fought so hard to stay with us but it wasn't meant to be.Roger was born in Vancouver and met his wife and best friend Shirley in 1962. They were married in 1963 and Roger took his apprenticeship in printing and worked for Evergreen Press. They moved to Port Alberni in 1970 where he worked for the Alberni Valley Times newspaper. In 1974, they moved to Kamloops and he worked for the Kamloops Daily News until his early retirement in 1994.Retirement suited Roger as he loved to paint pictures (any medium) and he loved to carve. We treasure his birds, ducks, rolly bears and cottonwood faces. Roger also did stained glass work, mostly hummingbirds. He kept very busy in his retirement. He is a past member of the Thompson Valley Rock Club and got very excited when he found a good rock to be cut and polished. He also loved being a member of the Juniper Sam's RV Club. Roger liked nothing better than taking his truck and camper out with the love of his life Shirley and enjoying the good times with all the members. He enjoyed travelling across Canada, his trip to Yellowstone National Park, his stay in Casa Grande, Arizona and the cruise to Alaska were also highlights. Roger enjoyed his Thursday luncheons with "the boys".Roger is survived by his loving wife Shirley, loving son Brian, sister Gladys (Bob) Scribner, sister-in-law Lorraine Silbernagel, brother-in-law Jim (Marion), nieces, nephews and their families. Also many good friends are left to cherish his memory.Roger was predeceased by his sons Dennis in 1970 and Richard "Rick" in 2019, parents Bill and Nina Thompson, his in-laws John "Jack" and Anne Scott and nephew Steven Nelson.It is with great sadness that we are saying good-bye but your memory will live on forever in our hearts. "Until We Meet Again, Rest In Peace."By request, there will be no formal service but in the spring a celebration will take place.The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and family for showing their love and support through this difficult time.In lieu of flowers and if desired a donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.Online condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close