Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland “Barrie” Bueckert. View Sign Obituary

April 6, 1945 – August 11, 2019



On August 11, 2019 Barrie Bueckert passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home. He is survived by his wife Darlene, son Christopher and daughter Kimberly (Barry Herbert). Predeceased by his father Bev, mother Katherine and brother Brian. Barrie will be greatly missed by all his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families. Also our cousins and so many friends.



Barrie was born in Salmon Arm as were Darlene and both their children. They met in December at a sledding party and were married the following November. This November would have been their 54th Wedding Anniversary.



In the fall of 1972, they moved to Burnaby while he attended Vancouver Vocational School and received his Electronics Technician Degree. On July 5, 1973, Barrie started to work for Westcoast Energy in Prince George as a Communications Technician. They stayed there for 5 years then transferred to Savona. The company's name changed over the years from Westcoast Energy to Westcoast Transmission to Duke Energy and finally Spectra when Barrie retired after 30 years on December 31, 2003. Barrie enjoyed his job and always said there was never a day that he didn't want to go to work.



Barrie liked to golf, play cards with friends and family. He always had a project on the go. Each one planned in detail then completed with the skill of an expert. Darlene was always there to help where she could. They loved to travel. Visiting, Mexico, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Australia and a few other places in the States. They also enjoyed years of travelling in their 5th Wheel trailer with family and friends.



Barrie will always be remembered for his quick smile and laugh.

We will always love you and miss you.



There will be no service or celebration of life. A plaque will be placed on the Bueckert Memorial Headstone at Mount Ida Cemetery in Salmon Arm. A family celebration will be held at that time.



Special thanks go to Dr. Lorenz for all his care during Barrie's medical problems. The staff of the Royal Inland Hospital and the wonderful caring people at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Barrie's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

April 6, 1945 – August 11, 2019On August 11, 2019 Barrie Bueckert passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home. He is survived by his wife Darlene, son Christopher and daughter Kimberly (Barry Herbert). Predeceased by his father Bev, mother Katherine and brother Brian. Barrie will be greatly missed by all his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families. Also our cousins and so many friends.Barrie was born in Salmon Arm as were Darlene and both their children. They met in December at a sledding party and were married the following November. This November would have been their 54th Wedding Anniversary.In the fall of 1972, they moved to Burnaby while he attended Vancouver Vocational School and received his Electronics Technician Degree. On July 5, 1973, Barrie started to work for Westcoast Energy in Prince George as a Communications Technician. They stayed there for 5 years then transferred to Savona. The company's name changed over the years from Westcoast Energy to Westcoast Transmission to Duke Energy and finally Spectra when Barrie retired after 30 years on December 31, 2003. Barrie enjoyed his job and always said there was never a day that he didn't want to go to work.Barrie liked to golf, play cards with friends and family. He always had a project on the go. Each one planned in detail then completed with the skill of an expert. Darlene was always there to help where she could. They loved to travel. Visiting, Mexico, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Australia and a few other places in the States. They also enjoyed years of travelling in their 5th Wheel trailer with family and friends.Barrie will always be remembered for his quick smile and laugh.We will always love you and miss you.There will be no service or celebration of life. A plaque will be placed on the Bueckert Memorial Headstone at Mount Ida Cemetery in Salmon Arm. A family celebration will be held at that time.Special thanks go to Dr. Lorenz for all his care during Barrie's medical problems. The staff of the Royal Inland Hospital and the wonderful caring people at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations in Barrie's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice home.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.