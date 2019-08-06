1935 - 2019
Ronald "Smiley" Barry Salter of Kamloops (formerly Winnipeg) passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 83 years of age.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary-Ann Salter, children Doug Salter of Winfield, BC, Jim Salter of Winnipeg, MB, Barry (Tanya) Salter of Kamloops, BC and Glenda (Dan) Gauthier of Morinville, AB, grandchildren Sherri-Lea, Jordan and adopted grandson Jordan Olson and his granddogs, Axel and Chloe. He was predeceased by Bill "Knobby" and Mary Salter, his brothers Billy, Bobby, Jerry and Glenn Salter.
Ron was a leader and served the community in many ways. He was an Artillery Gunner in the Canadian Armed Forces and served in Germany from 1953 to 1955. He served as a mailman with Canada post for 19 years and worked for over 22 years in courier delivery.
Ron dedicated himself to 50 years of service with the Royal Canadian Legion, holding various positions, including President, 1st Vice President, Sgt-at-Arms, Service Officer, Poppy Chairman, Honours, Awards and Membership. He volunteered with Army Cadets for 32 years and was an active member of the Kamloops White Cane Club since 2009.
Ron was known for being Elvis Presley's biggest fan. He always had a smile and a joke to tell. He loved singing terribly and he shared a running joke with his granddaughter regarding their love of cows. Ron had the ability to connect with everyone he met, always leaving a lasting impression. Ron was an extremely hard-working man, with an impeccable memory, that loved life and his family to the fullest.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Jason O'Connell.
Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Kamloops White Cane Club, care of Linda Hall 250-376-4900.
Ron's Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Chances Event Room, 1250 Halston Ave., Kamloops, BC.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019