Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald David Kask. View Sign

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald David Kask on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 89.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years Rose, daughter Cynthia, son Maury (Kelly) and grandson Richard (Brittany). Predeceased by daughter Sharon Anne (1990).



Ron was born in Vancouver, BC to David and Lena Kask. He attended Burnaby High/University, where he was a passionate basketball and lacrosse player and met the love of his life Rose. Ron and Rose married in 1952. He worked for British American Oil and moved to Trail, BC and welcomed their first daughter Sharon. The family then moved to Dawson Creek where their second daughter Cynthia was born in Pouce Coupe, BC. In 1962, the family moved to Kamloops where Ron worked as the Manager of Inland Natural Gas and they welcomed their son Maury in 1965. In 1972, Ron was approached to work for the City of Kamloops in a newly created position as Industrial Development Manager for Southgate Industrial Park, which at the time was a green pasture with cattle.



Both Ron and Rose were very active with the Kamloops Summer Swim Club supporting the swimmers and travelling endless miles over 10 years. Ron served both as a pool side and starting Official and attended endless soccer, basketball and volleyball tournaments to support their kids' passions. He continued to work for the City of Kamloops as City Clerk and Assistant City Administrator, retiring after 27 years of public service. In 1990, he successfully ran for Alderman and served for 1 term giving back to the city he loved so much.



Ron's lifelong community service included being an active member of the Kamloops Rotary Club, a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge No. 10 and Kamloops Shrine Club for 46 years for which he worked tirelessly helping with fundraising. He was instrumental in the City of Kamloops acquiring the Canada Games in 1993 and served on the Executive Committee. In 1996, he was also the Chairman of the Canada Senior Games hosted in Kamloops.



Ron enjoyed watching all sports with football, hockey, golf and basketball all tied for first place in his heart. He loved to bundle up in the fall to watch his grandson Richard play football for SFU. His favourite spot, in their longtime family home was sitting on the porch watching and listening to the birds and enjoying the family barbecues. Travelling adventures included England, Sweden, Florida, Japan, Australia and California.



The Kask family would like to thank all for their care and kindness, Dr. Kruger and staff, as well as Dr. Tynan and the medical staff at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and in Kelowna, Dr. Sauciuc and Dr. Bak of the BC Cancer Agency.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola Street, at 1:00 pm followed by a reception across the street at the Masonic Temple, 351 Nicola Street, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to continued research at the . It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald David Kask on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 89.He is survived by his wife of 66 years Rose, daughter Cynthia, son Maury (Kelly) and grandson Richard (Brittany). Predeceased by daughter Sharon Anne (1990).Ron was born in Vancouver, BC to David and Lena Kask. He attended Burnaby High/University, where he was a passionate basketball and lacrosse player and met the love of his life Rose. Ron and Rose married in 1952. He worked for British American Oil and moved to Trail, BC and welcomed their first daughter Sharon. The family then moved to Dawson Creek where their second daughter Cynthia was born in Pouce Coupe, BC. In 1962, the family moved to Kamloops where Ron worked as the Manager of Inland Natural Gas and they welcomed their son Maury in 1965. In 1972, Ron was approached to work for the City of Kamloops in a newly created position as Industrial Development Manager for Southgate Industrial Park, which at the time was a green pasture with cattle.Both Ron and Rose were very active with the Kamloops Summer Swim Club supporting the swimmers and travelling endless miles over 10 years. Ron served both as a pool side and starting Official and attended endless soccer, basketball and volleyball tournaments to support their kids' passions. He continued to work for the City of Kamloops as City Clerk and Assistant City Administrator, retiring after 27 years of public service. In 1990, he successfully ran for Alderman and served for 1 term giving back to the city he loved so much.Ron's lifelong community service included being an active member of the Kamloops Rotary Club, a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge No. 10 and Kamloops Shrine Club for 46 years for which he worked tirelessly helping with fundraising. He was instrumental in the City of Kamloops acquiring the Canada Games in 1993 and served on the Executive Committee. In 1996, he was also the Chairman of the Canada Senior Games hosted in Kamloops.Ron enjoyed watching all sports with football, hockey, golf and basketball all tied for first place in his heart. He loved to bundle up in the fall to watch his grandson Richard play football for SFU. His favourite spot, in their longtime family home was sitting on the porch watching and listening to the birds and enjoying the family barbecues. Travelling adventures included England, Sweden, Florida, Japan, Australia and California.The Kask family would like to thank all for their care and kindness, Dr. Kruger and staff, as well as Dr. Tynan and the medical staff at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and in Kelowna, Dr. Sauciuc and Dr. Bak of the BC Cancer Agency.A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola Street, at 1:00 pm followed by a reception across the street at the Masonic Temple, 351 Nicola Street, Kamloops.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to continued research at the . Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.