Ronald Hjalmar Anderson, 88, passed away on June 29, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Despite the restrictions the disease placed on him, he was not one to seek sympathy, indulge in self-pity or dwell on what he could no longer do. Instead he set his sights on what life could still offer him. He was a

passionate man who lived life on his

own terms. He had a sharp mind and an adventurous spirit. Born June 4th in Ft. Saskatchewan, Ron lived in communities from Edmonton to London, Inuvik to Quesnel, Kamloops to Grenada, Salmon Arm to Czar, Sidney to Victoria. He worked as a miner, mounted policeman, teacher, school principal, youth counsellor, salesman, politician and businessman. He was often involved in community affairs, acted in local theatre, raised bees and wrote movie reviews. Among his greatest pleasures were music, literature and history (world and family). His knowledge in these areas was impressive as was his ability to weave fact and fiction into wonderfully colorful stories. Being with family and friends also brought him much pleasure. In his last year, he was fortunate enough to connect with his first child, Suzanne and her daughter, Kathleen. Ron will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Selkirk Retirement Home for providing such compassionate care. Ron is predeceased by his loving partner, Marlene and survived by his sister, Karin; his children: Suzanne, Olivia, Kathryn, and Jeff; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren as well as Marlene's children (his in spirit): Reesa, Cara and Kelly and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held in Alberta in August. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Society.



Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019

