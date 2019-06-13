Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Saunders. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

May 10, 1941 – June 7, 2019.



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ronald Saunders.



Ron was born in Athabasca, Alberta on May 10, 1941. He grew up on a farm and developed a strong work ethic that stayed with him his whole life. Ron joined the military where he served a successful 26 year career with the Canadian Armed Forces, including two postings to Germany and a NATO peacekeeping tour in Egypt. Ron's final posting had him at Mount Lolo radar station until the base closed. He then drove a school bus for School District 73 until his retirement at age 65. After retiring from the school district, Ron decided to continue driving busses for a few private and christian schools in Kamloops until 75 years old. Every Christmas Ron would receive numerous cards, chocolates, baked goods and gifts thanking him for his gentle kindness, care and safe driving. Just last fall Ron sold his home of 30-plus years in Valleyview and moved to Ridgepointe Retirement Residence in Pineview. He would always comment that he felt spoiled having all his meals prepared for him and having a dessert with every meal. Ron was a loyal member of



Ron was so proud of his two sons John (Jodie) Saunders of Nova Scotia and Ron (Coralea) Saunders of Kamloops, his two grandsons Theodore and Joshua Saunders and his granddaughter Jaime Saunders. Ron was such a kind and gentle man full of honesty and integrity who set a great example for his sons.



He will be missed and never forgotten.



"I will never leave you nor forsake you."

Joshua 1: 5



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Salvation Army Church, 344 Poplar St., Kamloops, BC, (250) 554-1611.



the Salvation Army Church and took great pride in being a Salvation Army Soldier. He took his oath very seriously and always had his shoes shined up for Sunday service where he would welcome everyone with a handshake at the door. Ron also volunteered countless hours manning the Christmas kettles at numerous locations in Kamloops. Ron's presence will be sorely missed by his fellow worshippers. www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

