Ron passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 with his family by his side; daughter Shannon, son Rocky, son-in-law Andrew and myself. Ron will be greatly missed by his grandsons Kailan and Zarron Callaway, great-grandchildren Jaidon, Chelsea and Krystal, daughter-in-law MaryAnn and many family and friends.
Ron was born in Edgerton, Alberta on November 11, 1935 to Ivan and Eileen McAfee. He was the eldest of five siblings. Ron was brother to David, Sherri-Lynn, Tom and predeceased by Caroline. He came to BC at the age of six, on the train, with his grandparents the Wilsons. He spent much of his childhood and teen years on his uncle's farms in the Fraser Valley.
Ron was an avid hunter with a very good aim! He hunted all over BC, the Alaska Highway Lower Post and enjoyed his trips and times with his buddies. He never came home empty handed!
He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, scuba diving and horseback riding. Ron had a few professions over the years; welding, truck building, real estate and renovations including electrical and plumbing for many people. Ron also worked in all phases of Rocky's Mini Donut Company. Ron was a "Master Craftsman" in all of his endeavours! Self-taught, there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix!
His great sense of humour and quick wit was appreciated by all. Ron was a mentor to his children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. A natural dancer with artistic skills made him the fun-loving person he was. Ron was a remarkable man touching the lives of everyone who knew him.
Thank you everyone for being such a good friend to Ron. Ron you were the best husband, friend and partner for sixty-four and a half years. I couldn't have asked for anyone better to share my life with. Thank you for choosing me! I luv you Ronald. You were a wonderful father and grandfather! You were so good to us all! Shannon, Rocky, Kailan, Zarron and I, miss you terribly. You will be with us forever! Rest in Peace.
A huge, heartfelt thanks to Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.
No service by request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 11, 2019