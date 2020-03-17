Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald William Miles. View Sign Obituary

Ron Miles was born in Vancouver, the only child of Rose and William Miles. He attended John Oliver High School where he met his wife of 53 years, Glenda Cook. Having graduated as the top all-around student (academic, year book editor, tennis and chess teams) he and Glenda attended UBC together where he earned a Masters Degree in English and Creative Writing.



These gifts, particularly his desire to be of service, followed him into his adult life where he contributed greatly to the art and cultural life of Kamloops and the province of B.C. Ron established the Cultural Events Committee, now called Live at TRU, the noon hour concerts for students, faculty and community that are enjoyed to this day, forty-six years later. In addition to this, he chaired the B.C. Touring Council, which showcased performers that would be chosen to tour throughout British Columbia.



Ron loved film and was a founding member of the Kamloops Film Society contributing to its functioning and success for over 35 years. In addition to supporting the arts all his life Ron was also a creator. His poetry has been published in numerous journals throughout Canada as well as being included in an anthology entitled, "These People".



As an original faculty member at the then Cariboo College, Ron eventually became Dean of Arts, Education and Social Work and he was deeply involved in bringing degree granting programs to TRU. Ron was blessed to have wonderful friends and many of those were his colleagues from the University.



Ron lived with Parkinson's disease for twenty-seven years. He rarely complained and lived with calm acceptance and great courage. In spite of his disability, Ron and Glenda travelled widely and continued to participate in activities that they both loved.



Caring for his family was always on Ron's mind. Seeing his children grow and flourish and being with them gave him joy. He leaves behind his wife Glenda and his children, son Garth (Rachel Miles née Chapman) and his daughter Laurel (David Freeman). One of the greatest pleasures of his life was the arrival of his two treasured grandchildren, Soren age 6 and Beckett age 6 months.



In 2014 Ron created a bursary to assist TRU students far into the future. If you wish, contributions can be made through the TRU Foundation.

