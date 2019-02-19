Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Maria Giuseppa (Borrelli) Iadarola. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Rosa Maria Giuseppa Iadarola (Borrelli) passed from this world to the next on February 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



Rosa was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Antonio Iadarola.



Rosa is survived by her children Osvaldo "Ozzie" (Darlene) Iadarola, Maria (Russell) Cundari and her grandchildren Nicholas (Vicky) Iadarola, Laura (Kinji) Bourchier, Daniel Iadarola, Nick (Sandra) Cundari, Jenny Cundari and Andrew Iadarola. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren Celine and David Bourchier, Willow and Autumn Iadarola and Leo Cundari.



Rosa is survived by her sisters Rita Capobianco and Maria Corbo, her brother Michele Borrelli, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Rosa was predeceased by her parents Faustina and Pellegrino Borrelli and her siblings Antoinetta Gasdia, Pasqualina Sale, Carmela Ciarlo and Nicola Borrelli.



Rosa was born on March 11, 1934 in Fragneto Monforte, Benevento, Italy. She grew up on an Italian farm where her parents raised animals and grew crops including wheat, tobacco, corn, olives and vegetables of all kinds in the sunny climate of the Campania region of southern Italy. It was on her parent's farm where she met a young worker Antonio, who would one day win her heart. Antonio left Italy to seek a better life in Canada with the CPR, and would write love letters to Rosa, eventually asking for her hand in marriage by mail. They were married by proxy on

August 30, 1953, Antonio in Canada and Rosa still in Italy. After waiting a year in Italy, Rosa departed Naples on June 4, 1954 on the S.S. Roma for a 10 day transatlantic sailing to Halifax. Her husband Tony met her at the pier and they travelled together by rail across the country to Albert Canyon, BC, a remote hamlet just outside of Revelstoke. Rosa would always say that the mountains were so high that when she felt homesick she thought she could climb to the top of one to see back home to Italy. In the following years, she gave birth to her two children Osvaldo and Maria. In Albert Canyon, she would begin to raise her new family and make many lifelong friendships.



In 1957, Rosa and her new family moved to Kamloops. She worked hard at the Kamloops Tomato Cannery and at Women's Bakery where she learned many of her numerous baking skills. She used her skills to acquire a job at Woodward's as a cake decorator, where she would work for over 40 years. She decorated thousands of cakes at Woodward's including one that would win her a medal in a royal wedding cake contest for Princess Diana and Prince Charles.



When she wasn't decorating cakes, Rosa was behind the counter at Tony's International Supermarket on Tranquille Road - the Italian grocery store her husband started in 1963. Tony's Market was not only their business, but a home for Rosa to raise her children and a meeting place for many Italian immigrants. When Osvaldo and Maria were not busy at school they would help their mom and dad at the store. On weekends she would entertain and cook for family and friends, often at their Paul Lake cabin.



Rosa eventually retired to her home overlooking the Thompson River where she would cook delicious feasts for her family and grandchildren almost every Sunday and holiday. Outside she maintained beautiful flower beds and a bountiful garden. The smell of freshly baked bread and Italian delicacies always filled the air of her warm inviting home. Her mind was an encyclopedia of delicious old country cooking and she never needed to reach for a recipe. Rosa loved nothing more than to visit with her family and her door was always open. Everyone knew to arrive with an empty stomach as her food was authentic, unmatched and she would never let you go without eating. She was fortunate to meet five of her great-grandchildren, who brought her a final joy to her life. Her whole family loved her so much and will miss her dearly.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 am.



A Family Entombment will follow at Sage Valley Mausoleum.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Rosa Maria Giuseppa Iadarola (Borrelli) passed from this world to the next on February 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side.Rosa was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Antonio Iadarola.Rosa is survived by her children Osvaldo "Ozzie" (Darlene) Iadarola, Maria (Russell) Cundari and her grandchildren Nicholas (Vicky) Iadarola, Laura (Kinji) Bourchier, Daniel Iadarola, Nick (Sandra) Cundari, Jenny Cundari and Andrew Iadarola. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren Celine and David Bourchier, Willow and Autumn Iadarola and Leo Cundari.Rosa is survived by her sisters Rita Capobianco and Maria Corbo, her brother Michele Borrelli, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Rosa was predeceased by her parents Faustina and Pellegrino Borrelli and her siblings Antoinetta Gasdia, Pasqualina Sale, Carmela Ciarlo and Nicola Borrelli.Rosa was born on March 11, 1934 in Fragneto Monforte, Benevento, Italy. She grew up on an Italian farm where her parents raised animals and grew crops including wheat, tobacco, corn, olives and vegetables of all kinds in the sunny climate of the Campania region of southern Italy. It was on her parent's farm where she met a young worker Antonio, who would one day win her heart. Antonio left Italy to seek a better life in Canada with the CPR, and would write love letters to Rosa, eventually asking for her hand in marriage by mail. They were married by proxy onAugust 30, 1953, Antonio in Canada and Rosa still in Italy. After waiting a year in Italy, Rosa departed Naples on June 4, 1954 on the S.S. Roma for a 10 day transatlantic sailing to Halifax. Her husband Tony met her at the pier and they travelled together by rail across the country to Albert Canyon, BC, a remote hamlet just outside of Revelstoke. Rosa would always say that the mountains were so high that when she felt homesick she thought she could climb to the top of one to see back home to Italy. In the following years, she gave birth to her two children Osvaldo and Maria. In Albert Canyon, she would begin to raise her new family and make many lifelong friendships.In 1957, Rosa and her new family moved to Kamloops. She worked hard at the Kamloops Tomato Cannery and at Women's Bakery where she learned many of her numerous baking skills. She used her skills to acquire a job at Woodward's as a cake decorator, where she would work for over 40 years. She decorated thousands of cakes at Woodward's including one that would win her a medal in a royal wedding cake contest for Princess Diana and Prince Charles.When she wasn't decorating cakes, Rosa was behind the counter at Tony's International Supermarket on Tranquille Road - the Italian grocery store her husband started in 1963. Tony's Market was not only their business, but a home for Rosa to raise her children and a meeting place for many Italian immigrants. When Osvaldo and Maria were not busy at school they would help their mom and dad at the store. On weekends she would entertain and cook for family and friends, often at their Paul Lake cabin.Rosa eventually retired to her home overlooking the Thompson River where she would cook delicious feasts for her family and grandchildren almost every Sunday and holiday. Outside she maintained beautiful flower beds and a bountiful garden. The smell of freshly baked bread and Italian delicacies always filled the air of her warm inviting home. Her mind was an encyclopedia of delicious old country cooking and she never needed to reach for a recipe. Rosa loved nothing more than to visit with her family and her door was always open. Everyone knew to arrive with an empty stomach as her food was authentic, unmatched and she would never let you go without eating. She was fortunate to meet five of her great-grandchildren, who brought her a final joy to her life. Her whole family loved her so much and will miss her dearly.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 am.A Family Entombment will follow at Sage Valley Mausoleum.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close