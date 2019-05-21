Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Rizzo. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Rosa Rizzo (née Durante) passed away peacefully into the arms of her loving Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019. She is predeased by her husband Carmine and her infant son Nicola, her father Alfonso and her mother Modesta, brother Joe Durante and her sister Caterina Marchio and other relatives.



Rosa was born in Albi, Catanzaro, Italy on April 21, 1928. She grew up amidst war and poverty, yet she shared with her family many happy stories about that time; in fact, she still joyfully sang the songs of her youth up to her passing. Rosa and Carmine were married in Albi in November, 1952. Rosa, Carmine and their daughter Maria, along with Rosa's sister Caterina, and her family immigrated to Canada in 1957 to live in Kamloops amongst their many relatives. Rosa worked for Whiteway Laundry for 27 years, retiring in December 1982 just in time to be a loving and active Nonna to her grandchildren Angela and Michael. Nonna Rosa would cook pasta for them and bake them bread, biscotti, and crispelle too. In the evenings, Rosa would enjoy the gameshows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and then switch to the Comedy Channel for some laughter. Rosa would keep in contact with her family and friends by phone. Whenever her loved-ones visited her, Rosa would graciously welcome them into her home, lavishly offering those biscotti and crispelle, all the while sharing those Albi stories and singing those songs. Rosa was graced with several opportunities to travel back to Italy, where she enjoyed reconnecting with her many relatives there. Rosa had a strong faith: she attended Mass at OLPH; she prayed the Rosary in Italian every day, while maintaining her devotion to San Nicola di Tolentino, the Patron Saint of Albi, generously sending financial donations for the upkeep of that parish church.

Rosa is survived by her daughter Maria, son-in-law Bruce, granddaughter Angela (Brandon), grandson Michael, great-grandchildren Katelyn and Lucas, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Italy, Canada and the United States.



Maria and family would like to thank Jill and her in-home care staff for the excellent care they have given Mom for the last few years and especially Julie Bennet, who was Mom's care aide for 8 years. Our family gives its sincere thanks to Rosa's Gemstone family - we are grateful for all of your compassionate and loving care of our Mom. We also extend our special gratitude to Dr. Hamilton, Rosa's long time family physician, as well as to Dr. Amalia De Wet, Dr. Bosman and

Dr. Wynne. Our family would like to also state our deep appreciation to Sister Analisa and Sister Ernilyn for their tender-hearted visits to Mom and to Father Paul Simms for his benevolent spiritual guidance of Mom.



Vigil Prayers for Rosa will be recited at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Church on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass for Rosa will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at OLPH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be kindly made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



During the last 15 months of her life at the Gemstone Residence, Rosa would shine a bright smile and say "Everything OK". And now, we say to you, Mom, "Don't worry, but pray for us; everything will be OK".



