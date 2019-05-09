Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary Pickard. View Sign Obituary

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

1929 - 2018



Celebration of Life for Rose Pickard who passed away on September 29, 2018. It saddens us in the loss of a loving wife, wonderful mom and amazing grandmother.



Mom was born on August 14, 1929 in Edmonton, Alberta. She moved to the Hoffman Ranch at a very young age and in later years met her husband Charles Pickard at the ranch. They were married on March 8, 1947 and were married for 71 years at the time of her passing. They had three daughters Jean (Rick) Blanchard, Ida (Allan) Penttila and Barbara (Ray) Goldade. She had eight grandchildren, seventeen great-granchildren and six great-great-grandchildren which were all the love of mom's life. She loved us all and always made sure everyone was remembered whether it was a birthday or anniversary or just a phone call to check in. Mom loved to hear from all of us even if it was just a quick hello and an I love you.



Mom had a lot of very dear friends over the years and she was always there for them as they were for her.



A Celebration of Life Tea and Luncheon will be held on May 18, 2019 at the Chase Creekside Seniors Hall, 542 Shuswap Ave, Chase, BC from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Please join us in celebrating her life.

