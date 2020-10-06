At RIH, early morning, Rosemarie passed peacefully with her family by her side.



Survived by Pat, her loving husband of 68 years on Halloween, her son Craig (Catherine) and daughter Nancy.



Rosemarie was an adventurous, amazing mother, and a beautiful wife. She was an avid reader, she had great passion for healthy living, her flower gardens and puddy cats. She lived and loved quietly, her immense caring knew no bounds.



She will be deeply missed, She is with the angels now, in peace and love.



Sincere gratitude to Drake and Staff Cremation Services, for exactly what mom wanted, no service to be held.

