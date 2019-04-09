Dearest family and friends, we regret we inform you that our beloved Rosemary "Rosie" Casimir passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Rosemary's services were held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Rosemary worked at the Little Fawn Daycare until the doors were closed on her in December 2017. Rosemary dedicated her time and love to all the children and parents that walked through the doors for 37 years.
Rosemary is predeceased by her mother Edna Howse, father Ronald "Joe" Lee, uncles Martin Howse and Dennis Lee, aunty Dorthey Howse, Chapon Mary Bruneau, nephew Jesse Tyler Seymour and granddaughter Lydia-Diane Casimir-Eneas.
Rosemary will forever be loved and cherished through the many children she cared for and will be missed by her family and friends.
Please donate to BC in her memory.
