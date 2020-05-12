It is with broken hearts that we announce that Rosemary Hibbard lost her six-month battle with breast cancer on May 2, 2020. Rosemary leaves behind her son Steve (Laurie) Hibbard, her daughter Laurie (Len) Marchand and her grandsons Wolf and Quinn Hibbard, and Miles (Carolyn), Noah and Keegan Marchand. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Frank, in 2009.



Rosemary was born in Chatham but grew up in Bancroft, Ontario where she met Frank, the love of her life, when they were twelve years old. Rosemary and her "Dovey" were married in 1961. Steve arrived ten months later and Laurie joined the fun two years after that.



Rosemary and Frank raised their family in Ontario and Alberta. They led very social lives that were full of adventure. Rosemary, Frank and their children were involved in various sports, had a sailboat on Lake Ontario, travelled extensively and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Rosemary and Frank lived in Calgary from 1982 until Frank died in 2009. During those years, they warmly welcomed Steve and Laurie's spouses into their family and rejoiced as each grandson arrived. Rosemary and Frank had a wide circle of friends, became avid golfers and continued to travel the world. Above all, they loved spending time with their grandsons. They never missed one of their hockey games and especially cherished their frequent trips to Mexico together.



Rosemary moved from Calgary to Kamloops in 2009. She truly embraced her new community. She continued to golf and returned to her former passion of curling. She was a fixture on the sidelines and in the stands, cheering on her grandsons in all of their athletic endeavours. She became everybody's Nana.



Rosemary was tiny but mighty. She was spirited, fun, funny, warm and loving. She had a unique way of making everyone she met feel special. She was always happy and brought joy everywhere she went. She left an indelible mark on us all.



Despite the many challenges of her cancer diagnosis and treatment, Rosemary never lost her sparkle and zest for life. She remained fun-loving and a little bit mischievous right to the end. Rosemary died peacefully at home surrounded by family.



Rosemary's family thanks Drs. Dickinson, Anderson, Proctor, Koulis and Farren, the RIH Rae Fawcett Breast Health Clinic, the RIH Cancer Clinic, the Rotary Cancer Lodge in Kelowna, the Freemasons' Cancer Car Program, the IHA Palliative Care Program, the Sa-Hali Safeway Pharmacy, the Kamloops Curling Centre Rockettes, Rosemary's countless supportive friends, and Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.



The family will hold a celebration of Rosemary's life when her family and friends can gather safely.

