Rosina was welcomed into eternity by the warm embrace of the Lord Jesus on February 27, 2019. Rosina is survived by Ettore, her loving husband of 53 years, and by her daughters Rosamaria (Bill) and Silvana, brother-in-law Vittorio Pagnotta, sister-in-law Rosa Rizzo, as well as many nieces, nephews and relatives in Kamloops, Vancouver, Edmonton and Italy.



The youngest of eleven children, Rosina was born in Albi, Catanzaro (Calabria), Italy on March 9, 1934. Rosina grew up tending to the family garden and chopping wood in La Sila, a mountain range near her home. Rosina came to Canada on December 2, 1962 residing with her sister Annunziata and her family while working. She then met the love of her life Ettore, who she married on October 16, 1965. Their two children soon followed and so Rosina dedicated her life to raising her family. Rosina was an expert cook, providing meals for Christmas, New Years and Easter, specializing in gnocchi, lasagna or stracci. Whenever a visitor showed up at her home, Rosina always pulled up an extra chair and set an extra plate, welcoming the new friend into the family. Rosina was also an excellent baker; the cookies, birthday cakes and zuppa inglese she created for her family are still talked about today. Her other hobbies included beautifully made crochet tablecloths and blankets along with knitting and embroidery, an art taught to her by her mother and older sisters. Rosina learned to drive, taught by her Ettore, though she may have exceeded the speed limit on occasion. Rosina was a woman of faith, praying the rosary daily as well as saying her devotional prayers to San Nicola of Tolentino the Patron of the holy souls who was the patron saint of her home town, Albi. Everyone who knew Rosina knew she had the singing voice of an angel. She entertained her family and friends with 'O Sole Mio', 'Calabrisela Mia', 'Marina' and many other folk songs of her youth.



Rosina is preceded by her father Nicola, mother Caterina, Zio Nicola, Zia Domenica; her sisters Maria, Carolina, Annunziata and infant sisters Carmela and Rosina; her brothers Gaetano, Carmine, Antonio and infant brothers Nicola and Domenico; sisters-in-law Gilda Rizzo,Teresa & Maria Pagnotta; brothers-in-law Emilio Pagnotta and Joe Corea. The family would like to thank the staff of Pinegrove Care Facility for their benevolent compassion to Rosina in the last 18 months of her journey in this world and for making her feel so loved and a part of their family. Also the family extends their appreciation to the RIH staff of 7 North for their kind care of Rosina over the years and most recently too, as well as Dr. Andrew Wynne and Dr. Alice Huang. A special thank you to Dr. Rollheiser and Dr.Montgomery for their extraordinary care of Mom. Their compassion and understanding went above and beyond a patient/physician relationship. Our family gives thanks to Father Derrick Cameron and Father Paul Simms for their spiritual guidance during this difficult time. Funeral prayers will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Sage Valley Mausoleum at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pinegrove Residential Society or the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.



