Ross Elliott Speller
1955 - 2020
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ross Elliott Speller on May 12, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops at the age of 64.

Prior to his retirement, Ross was employed by CN Rail in various capacities and was a strong advocate for his brothers/sisters in the United Transportation and Teamster Unions.

Ross was a voracious reader and loved to learn. He would frequently be found engrossed in an informative book, collective agreement, or instruction manual. He could also repair anything he put his mind to. He had a love of music and when he wasn't playing his electric guitar he was listening to good old rock and roll on his beloved stereo.

He is survived by his wife Wendy, daughters Raylene, Erin, and Samantha, grandchildren Taylor and Riley, and sister Carol.

We will miss his strong spirit, sense of humour and self described dynamic personality.

We wish to express our gratitude for all the care and compassion given from all the nurses and support staff on 4-North and Doctors Paul Dickinson, Meghan McDonald, Brad Proctor, and Mariya Wege.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
