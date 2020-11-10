1/1
Ross Leonard
Ross Leonard, aged 84, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Ross was a significant presence in the lives of his family, his colleagues and the community. Ross had a rewarding career in the field of civil engineering as one of the founding partners of Urban Systems, where he was described as a man of integrity, standing shoulder to shoulder with his colleagues in good times and challenging ones. He was a man that gave of himself and his time, putting the needs of his family and others ahead of his own. This commitment spilled over into his work with the Lions Club, Habitat for Humanity, volunteer boards and countless school committees.

Ross' greatest achievement, however, was that of husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. Married for 57 years to his high school sweetheart Pat, they had a wonderful life together skiing, golfing, travelling and spending winters at their home in Palm Springs. Together they raised a close family with their three children Allan (Jan), Andrew (Toby Ing) and Shannon (Pascal Monti). He was a wonderful "Ponka" to his five beautiful granddaughters: Zoe, Paige, Lucia, Gia and Giorgia. He will be deeply missed by his sister Aileen, sister-in-law Joan and his many nieces and nephews.

While Ross has left this world, he leaves behind fond memories of a man who loved canning pickles and tomatoes, geography, complex mathematics and a good joke.

A private family service will be held in the spring.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
