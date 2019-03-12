Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Frederick Ware. View Sign

April 24, 1926 – March 5, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Dad, Pampa and Great-Pampa Roy Frederick Ware, on March 5, 2019. Roy is survived by his loving wife Esther, three daughters Debra Kilroe (Norbert), Brenda McLean (Bill) and Laurel Rose (Pat), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Roy was trained as a a sniper in WWII and guarded prisoners of war in Lethbridge, Alberta where he met his beautiful wife of 72 years. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter.



Roy started work at CP Rail at the age of 16 and retired when he was 55. He was known by his family for his great sense of humour, kindness and his loving ways. He will be sorrowfully missed by all of us.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Ponderosa Lodge for their loving care.



Prayers for Roy will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Holy Family Parish, 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish. There will be refreshments and a light luncheon following Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Roy Frederick Ware.



