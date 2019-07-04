Guest Book View Sign Obituary

October 11, 1948 to June 8, 2019



It is with deepest sorrow we announce the sudden passing of the most loving, kindhearted Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Uncle, Cousin and Friend.



Roy was quite simply an amazing man. He was born in Stockport, England on October 11,1948 to Mildred and Walter Trusler and came with them to Canada as a baby. He is predeceased by his brother Bryan in 1980, his father Walter in 2008 and his mother Mildred in 2015.



Left to cherish is memory is his wife of 35 years Dee (Draney) along with their daughter Tahnee and her husband Brandon, as well as countless family and friends.



Roy moved to Kamloops in 1964. Graduating from NorKam Secondary School in 1967 during which time he was a pump jockey at Fred's BA Gas Station. He began his trucking career at Gibraltar, Kitsault and Lynn Lake Mines and from there moved on to Arrow Transportation, Superior Propane, Columbia Transport Driving Instructor and eventually School District #73 as a school bus driver. He spoke very fondly of his student passengers and the lifetime of friends he made behind the wheel.



Roy loved spending his free time at the cabin he helped build with his father, surrounded by his friends and family.



The family would like to thank the Paramedics of the BC Ambulance Service, the Kamloops Fire Department and RCMP officer Cheryl Montgomery.



Celebration of Life for Roy will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Southwest Community Church, 700 Hugh Allan Drive, Kamloops, BC.



