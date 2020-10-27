1/1
Ruby Mae Anderson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom Ruby Anderson, on October 24, 2020 out of Pine Grove Care Home.

Ruby is survived by her children Debbie (Stephen), Vanessa, Grant, Guy, Lorne (Cathi) and Shelley. Ruby has numerous grand and great grandchildren whom she adored. Ruby was predeceased by her husband Gordie.

Thank you to all those who continued to write mom while she was in Pine Grove, she loved getting her mail. Very special thank you to the staff at Pine Grove for the care and support they gave mom.

Mom will be cremated and laid to rest with Gordie at a later time in summer 2021 in Bella Coola.

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved