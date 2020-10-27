It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom Ruby Anderson, on October 24, 2020 out of Pine Grove Care Home.
Ruby is survived by her children Debbie (Stephen), Vanessa, Grant, Guy, Lorne (Cathi) and Shelley. Ruby has numerous grand and great grandchildren whom she adored. Ruby was predeceased by her husband Gordie.
Thank you to all those who continued to write mom while she was in Pine Grove, she loved getting her mail. Very special thank you to the staff at Pine Grove for the care and support they gave mom.
Mom will be cremated and laid to rest with Gordie at a later time in summer 2021 in Bella Coola.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com