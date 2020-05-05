It is with profound sadness, but with much gratitude for a life well lived, that we announce the passing of our Dad, Rudy, on May 1, 2020. Rudy passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family.



Although Rudy endured a few challenges over the last nine months while living with brain cancer, he never lost his sense of humour and faced every day with positivity and determination. Right up to his last day he was far more concerned about the well-being of others than of himself.



A true gentleman, Rudy always found the best in those he met. A role model in many ways, he guided others through the values he lived by kindness, integrity, and generosity.



Rudy leaves behind and will be sadly missed by his dearly loved daughters Susan (Blake) and Trish (Todd), and his grandsons Mitchell, Spencer and Trevor. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Rae, his beloved son Douglas, and his parents Peter and Mary.



Born in Kamloops, Rudy was the only child of immigrant parents Peter and Mary Morelli. Rudy's humble beginnings living above the Morelli Grocery store on Victoria Street formed the foundation for his strong, kind and giving character. As he prospered, he never forgot his humble beginnings or failed to share his prosperity.



Rudy graduated from Kamloops Senior Secondary School in 1951. During this time, he was an accomplished athlete, playing competitive baseball and junior lacrosse while continuing to play the saxophone and later, the violin in the school band.



After graduating from UBC Law School in 1958, Rudy articled at Davis and Co. in Vancouver before returning to his hometown in 1959 with his wife Rae and new daughter Susan. Here, he joined the law firm of Millward, Robinson & Fetterly, which over time transitioned to Morelli Chertkow LLP, where Rudy enjoyed a successful and rewarding career. A respected member of the legal community for nearly 50 years, Rudy was bestowed with the well-deserved honour of Queens Counsel in April 2000.



Rudy will be remembered for his many contributions to the legal profession, and for the countless ways he gave back to his community. He was past-secretary and a member of the Kamloops Rotary Club, past-president and a member of the Kamloops Gyro Club, and a respected member of the Colombo Lodge. Over the years, Rudy sat on various campaign boards including the United Way, the TRU 25th Anniversary Library campaign and the Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board helping to build stronger communities within the Thompson Okanagan. Rudy was also a longtime director and one of the six founding partners of NL Broadcasting Ltd, a community-based radio station that, under new ownership will soon be celebrating its 50th year anniversary. Rudy valued the many relationships and friends made through his community involvement.



Rudy's pride for Kamloops ran deep. His beloved Blazers hockey team were set for a promising end to a great year and he had hoped to be here to see another run. Rudy spoke often of the Blazers Memorial Cup runs and wanted his grandsons to share that same experience.



Rudy loved to travel and saw much of the world with Rae and later with his daughters Susan and Trish. He had an "unique" relationship with the game of golf and always vowed to make a come back. His love for music and the "golden oldies" is something he enjoyed sharing with all who would listen. Rudy's greatest joy, however, came from times spent with friends and family at Shuswap Lake and in Maui.



Rudy touched the lives of many with his generous heart. His greatest pleasure came from helping people. He was devoted to his family, his friends and his community. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and a zest for life that is an inspiration to all.



He will be forever remembered and dearly missed.



The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Jennifer Takahashi, Meghan MacDonald, Hancke De Kock, and Ruth Farren who provided dedicated care and compassion to Dad and to our family through this journey.



In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Rudy's name to the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital Foundation or to a charity of your choice.



A celebration of Rudy's life will take place when it is safe to do so.

