Captain Rudolph (Rudy) Otto Vollmer died peacefully in Kamloops on February 3, 2019 at the age of 90.



Rudy is survived by his partner Valentina (Tina) Putoto, his children Dave Vollmer, Donna Milne, Bruce Vollmer and grandchildren Graham Milne, Nicholas Milne and Claire Garson, as well as his friend Dan Milne and lifelong special friend Sig Galk. He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Mary Vollmer (née Sinclair)



Rudy was born on May 18, 1928 in Siersleben, East Germany. He escaped from East Germany just after World War II, with a dream of becoming a cowboy in Canada. He traveled the world as a sailor and finally settled in Vancouver, British Columbia in the early 1950s. For two years, he worked as a cowboy at the Seven-O ranch near Kamloops.



In 1958, Rudy married Betty. He shortly gave up life in the saddle and went to work on the waterfront in Vancouver as a deckhand and eventually a tugboat captain for Seaspan for the next 37 years.



In 1974, Rudy moved his young family to Little Heffley Lake, BC where his children and grandchildren have all called home currently or in past years. His family remembers him as a hardworking, generous and proud man.



Rudy was an accomplished mariner who sailed to many parts of the world. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, birdwatcher, horseman and dog owner. When the Vollmer's moved from Vancouver to Little Heffley, there were no houses on or near the lake. Rudy and his family built many of the houses on the lake and contributed greatly to the development of the thriving community there today.



As to Rudy's wishes, there will be a mariner's funeral at sea. In lieu of a service, family and friends are invited to join a celebration of life in May 2019 at Little Heffley Lake to celebrate Rudy's unique life.



In addition to all the staff and caregivers at Berwick on the Park and Kamloops Seniors Village, we wish to thank all of those who helped with Rudy's medical needs and the kindness extended to him over the years. Rudy's life was much, much brighter because of their help.



A very special thank you to his amazing and devoted doctor Jeevyn Chahal for the personal care and time she gave him, along with her husband and daughter.



May the chickadees be with you forever Rudy.

