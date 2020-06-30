Russell Delbert Gordon Ross
1929 - 2020
The Ross family of Bridge Lake wish to share the passing of our beloved Dad, Grampa and Great Grampa ( Big Papa).

Russ passed away at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House, BC peacefully and with dignity on June 27, 2020 with his family by his side.

We are deeply grateful to all of the staff at 100 Mile Hospital and Fischer Place, Dr. D. Ramorasata and Dr. Montgomery for their care, kindness, and compassion.

It saddened us, that you his friends were not able to visit him due to Covid restrictions.

Please join us in a Celebration of his Life that will be held at the ranch, 8022 North Bridge Lake Road on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm in an open house style with a dedication at 3:00 pm to accommodate social distancing requirements.

We encourage you to bring lawn chairs, stories, song, and laughter to help us celebrate the life of a wonderful man! His contributions to our lives and the lives of his friends and neighbours will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace Dad, Grampa and Big Papa!

For further information please call us at the ranch 250-593-4678 or Patti 250-457-1161 and Gordon 250-706-9693.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
