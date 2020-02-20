Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Roberts. View Sign Obituary

Russell Roberts passed away suddenly on February 11, 2020 at his Barriere home at the age of 64.



Russell was born on January 4, 1956, in Pouce Coupe, BC, to Brenda and Jim Roberts.



He became a very accomplished welder and spent his working life travelling throughout B.C. and points beyond to practice his trade.



Russell will be remembered and missed by his friends and family for his generosity and wonderful sense of humour. He was lucky to be able to spend a lot of his time outdoors, where he would pursue his passion of fishing in his beautiful hand-made river boat. He was lover of music and was a talented singer - often crooning out the likes of Doc Watson, Van Morrison and Bob Dillon.



He is survived by his daughter Krystyna Spanell (Derrick Benard), his granddaughter Khoen Spanell, his sister Jane Fyfe, and his step-mother Jean Roberts. He will also be especially missed by his dear friends Trudy Vermeiren and Cal Setter. He is predeceased by his brothers David and Dean Roberts, his mother Brenda Toomey, his step-father Graham Toomey, and his father Jim Roberts.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020

