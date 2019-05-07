Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Fetterly. View Sign Obituary

July 5, 1924 – April 28, 2019



On Sunday April 28, 2019 Ruth Fetterly passed away at the age of 94 years after a long and brave battle with congestive heart failure. Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her five children Patty (Greg), Joseph, Anne (Tim), Mary-Joan and Carol (Dean) and her precious grandchildren Amanda, Katelynn, Laura, Emily, Michaela and Joel. Ruth was predeceased by her three younger sisters Helen, Phyllis and Dorothy.



Ruth was born in Toronto in 1924 and moved west where she met her loving husband Norman Fetterly at Lake Louise. Norm and Ruth married and settled in Kamloops where they raised five children and were active community members. Ruth's main focus was raising her children in Kamloops and spending long summers at Shuswap Lake where she opened her heart and home to family, friends and a wide variety of wild and domestic animals that the children regularly brought home.



Ruth had many passions in life and an uncanny ability to touch people in a deep and spiritual way. She had a lifelong devotion to spiritual growth and physical wellness. In the 70s she pioneered and taught yoga for many years in Kamloops. She was a co-founder of the Centre for Stress Management in Kamloops and mentored many women following that path. Ruth was an accomplished artist and contributed to the arts community in both Kamloops and the Shuswap. She loved to play bridge, she loved to travel and she cherished her many friends of all ages and walks of life.



Ruth's greatest joy was her relationships with her children and grandchildren. She made each and every one of us feel special and unconditionally loved.



