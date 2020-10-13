Ruth passed away on April 18, 2020 in her 89th year in Kamloops, BC. Beloved wife of 66 years, of Cliff Jones. She was mother of David (Beverley) Jones, Carole Leloup and Sandi (Don). Predeceased by her brother Jim (survived by Marnie) Hutchinson of Peterborough, ON, by 6 months. Dear sister of Syl (Dave) Harvey of Dartmouth, NS and aunt of John (Jackie) Harvey, Jeff (Razel) Harvey and Marilyn Harvey (Steve Brown). Dear sister of Ann (Phil) Watson of Burlington, ON, and aunt of Brian (the late Anne) Watson, Kim (Dave) Adamson and Ian Watson. She was known as Nana for seven grandchildren and great-grandma of six great-grandchildren. Ruth was born in Sarrail, Alberta, August 16, 1931, daughter of Eric and Dorothy (née Seddon) Hutchinson. The family moved to Dundas, ON and Ruth received her RN training at the Hamilton General Hospital, graduating 1952. Following that, she worked at the University of Alberta Hospital, in Edmonton, in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).



She met and married her dear husband Cliff, in Alberta and settled near Red Deer; moving her growing family to Rivers, Manitoba; Germany; and England, volunteering with well-baby clinics and other places. She returned from her hiatus from nursing to work in the hospital in Exeter, ON in 1964; then moving to Medley, Alberta in 1966. In 1968, she returned to the NICU at the University Hospital in Edmonton, AB; and worked in the neonatal unit in the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC from 1973. There was a brief time in 1976 as Head Night Nurse at Inuvik General Hospital, NT. She retired from nursing around 1982, volunteering at the well-baby clinic in Kamloops.



She was well known in her hobbies, using her skills as seamstress for many people; for crafting, quilting; and knitting sweaters, mitts, socks and such. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandkids; and was a gardener extraordinaire winning second place in best gardens of Kamloops. Her favourite personal pastime was to walk the berms in Kamloops behind her home, and was a prolific reader. In her last few years, she found her world a lot smaller but kept bright and alert by mastering Scrabble and other computer games; was declared Scrabble champ at the Kamloops Seniors Village (KSV) and took every opportunity to continue to be independent as she could.



Ruth, Nana, Mom will be greatly missed!



In lieu of flowers, please give a donation "In Memory of Ruth Jones" to the charity of your choice.



Many thanks to the staff of Royal Inland Hospital, 6 South; Dr. Chip Bantock; the Kamloops Seniors Village aides and staff. Special thanks to Ken and Joanne, with John and Anne Simpson, our adopted family, for their support and friendship throughout the years.

