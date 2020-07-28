It is with the heaviest heart that we share that on July 19, 2020, Ryan Frederick Ganton-Stanley died suddenly.
Ryan will be held in loving memory by his wife Jessica, his two daughters Stella and Remy, and his friends and family forever and always.
Ryan is the son of Maureen and Stewart Ganton, and brother to Jason Ganton and partner Nina Sigloch, son-in-law to Donn and Cindy Stanley, and brother-in-law to Jennifer Jones and partner Brad Jones.
Ryan was 42 an avid mountain biking enthusiast, lover of nature, expert cabinet maker, a gentle and naturally brilliant father, a quick witted charismatic human, genuine friend and phenomenal partner. He was creative, clever and empathetic. He loved openly and is loved by many.
To honour Ryan's support of keeping everyone healthy during this time, we will not be holding a large formal gathering. Instead, Ryan's family encourage those who love him to honour him in the natural land he loved, in a safe and heartfelt way.
Condolences can be offered to the family through DrakeCremation.com