1939 - 2019
S. Jeet Singh Sandhu of Kamloops passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on February 24, 1939 in Ajitwal (Punjab) India.
He is survived by his wife and four children Pardeep Singh, Gurdeep Kaur, Hardeep, Vijaypal Kaur, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. Final prayers will be held at 1:00 pm at the Kamloops Gurudwara Sahib Society, 1345 Ord Road.
