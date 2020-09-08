It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, grandfather and great grandpa Salvatore Corea on August 30, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.Salvatore was predeceased by his parents Francesco and Ernesta Corea, his two sisters Francesca and Teresa of Italy, his wife Antonia, his grandson Darcy Robinson and his son-in-law Dave Robinson.Salvatore will be dearly missed by his sons Frank (Maryanne), Jerry (Elaine) and his daughter Ernesta Robinson. Grandsons Ryan (Alison) Robinson, Daniel (Ashley) Robinson, Craig (Una) Corea, Nick (Georgia) Corea, Cassandra (Mark) Jurista, and Richie (Pam) Lyons. Great-grandchildren Riley, Luke, Jake and Shane Robinson, Ainslee and Cassen Jurista.Salvatore was born on May 29, 1929 on his parents Olive Plantation in Albi, Catanzaro, Italy. At the age of 9 years old he left home to attend a private Apostolic School in Catanzaro, Italy where spent the next 5 years until the school was bombed during the summer of 1943. In his early adult years he worked for his uncles learning the art of masonry. In 1954 he married his childhood sweetheart Antonia and welcomed their first child Ernesta Marie in 1955. On September 18, 1955 leaving his wife and child in Italy he moved to Canada where trades people were in demand. His air travel debut took four days arriving in Vancouver on September 22, 1955. Salvatore spent the next two years working throughout the Province on construction of hospitals until 1957, settling in Kamloops where he would start his own masonry company. On October 2, 1962 his wife Antonia and daughter Ernesta joined him in Kamloops and 1964 and 1966 his sons Frank and Jerry were born. In 1964 Salvatore built their family house on Fairview Avenue where they raised their young family.In 1984 after years of hard work Salvatore retired reaping the benefits of watching soccer matches on TV, spending countless hours reading books, listening to Opera music and of course babysitting his grandchildren. In 1993/94 Salvatore spent that year building his and his wife's dream home on Laurel Place where he would live until January of 2020. Salvatore enjoyed watching his grandsons play soccer and hockey and other endeavours and was very proud of everyone's accomplishments as he loved his family.Our family extends gratitude to Dr. Peter Loland for his exceptional care and support. We also appreciate the compassionate care and kindness given by the internists, nurses, care aides, physiotherapists at Ponderosa and RIH 5-South.A family burial took place on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at: