It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sandra Patricia (Pat) Mochizuki on April 28, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Although we know she is at peace, we miss her dearly and would love to have a few more moments with her.



Pat will be forever remembered by her husband Jim of 49 years, her children Tara (Kelly Whitehead) and Clinton (Devon Sereda). She will be kept alive in memories by the joys of her life, her four grandchildren Mason and Adam Whitehead and Jackson and Lincoln Mochizuki. She was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first granddaughter. Pat was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Esther Wolgram.



Pat was born on October 3, 1949 in Vernon, British Columbia and lived in Kamloops most of her life. She had three sisters Betsy (Dennis), Barb (Kevin), Debbie (Gerry) and a brother Dave. She worked raising her children and on the Mochizuki family farm and later became a bookkeeper until her retirement just a few years ago.



Pat loved her family with all of her heart and her kids and grandchildren meant the world to her. She never said no when asked for something, especially when it came to her grandkids. She had endless patience, an aptitude for organization and a great sense of humour. She only worried about the little things and was rarely bothered about the big things in life. She loved going antiquing with her sisters and spent countless hours volunteering with the church doing bookkeeping and other tasks. She was a very hard worker and instilled values of kindness and decency towards everyone.



The family would like to thank Dr. Steyn, Dr. Varma, Dr. Pwint and the RIH Cancer Clinic, all of whom provided excellent care in the short time between her diagnosis and passing.



A Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2481 Sunset Drive, Kamloops, BC.



