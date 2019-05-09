We are saddened to announce the passing of our mom Sandra Porrier, on May 7, 2019. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family.
Sandra was born on July 30, 1945 in Vancouver, BC, but grew up and spent her life in Kamloops.
Sandra was predeceased by her father and mother Bruce and Lillie-Belle Rinaldi and her sister Kathy Shook.
Sandra leaves behind her two children Darrell (Kerri) and Leanna, her grandchildren Ethan and Becca, her siblings Bruce Rinaldi, Paul Rinaldi (Valerie), Judy Quesseth (Roland) and Brenda Glendinning (Dean), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Sandra was the eldest of six siblings and the heart of our family. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family in any capacity. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing with her grandson and crossword puzzles.
At Sandra's request, there will be no formal service. If friends and family wish, they may make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.firstmemorialkamloops.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 9, 2019