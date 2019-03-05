On Sunday, March 3, 2019 Mr. Sante Durigon passed away at Royal Inland Hospital at the age of 75 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sante Durigon.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Italica in April 2013.
Loving remembered by his daughter Monica, son-in-law Arnie and much loved granddaughter Anna, his brother Giovanni and sister-in-law Emma and many loving nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Cathedral with the Reverend Father Derrick Cameron Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Sage Valley Mausoleum, Hillside Cemetery.
Should friends desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 would be appreciated in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
(250) 374-1454
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 5, 2019