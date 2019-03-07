May 15, 1932 - February 26, 2019
|
Savo passed away suddenly after a morning walk with his wife. Savo was born in Knin, Yugoslavia. An early career in shipbuilding changed to one of home building and with CN Rail in Canada until retirement.
Golf, curling, and fishing, with friends were the next adventures. Always a strong man he would give his family and friends anything.
We all miss you; Linda, Savlin (Dorie-Anne), Cole, Savanna, Dušan (Branislava), Diana, and Sandra.
A special thank you to the first responders of Ashcroft.
A family celebration to be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.tvfh.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 7, 2019