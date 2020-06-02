Sayyad "Syd" Nassir
1935 - 2020
Sayyad "Syd" Nassir of Kamloops passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 85 years of age.

His memory will be treasured by his loving wife Lois Peters, and by his step sons Paul Peters of Ottawa and Brady Peters of Toronto, and his five grandchildren, who were the light of his life these last few years.

The Funeral Service took place on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Faisal Siddiqui and the Ayesha Mosque of Kamloops.

If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Kamloops Islamic Association, 2805 Highway 5A, Knutsford, BC V0E 2A0.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
