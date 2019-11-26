Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selena Fern Ladouceur. View Sign Obituary

June 17, 1971 - November 20, 2019



Selena, also known as "C", was born in Comox in 1971. As a young child, she was transferred to Kamloops and admitted to Tranquille Institute. When C was 8 years old, she was fostered by Dave and Sylvia Allen and adopted into the hearts of the Allen family. Under their devoted love with a family centric life and dedicated care, Selena blossomed into a wonderful little girl. She attended Fitzwater School for many years and graduated from high school at Overlander Senior Secondary in 1990. C was involved in various programs in Kamloops including PaperChase and Connections.



Selena's sense of humour is one of the shining pieces that made up her character. She was full of life, fun and of course a bit of mischief. Her warm smile shone through her eyes and her infectious giggle could put a smile on anyone's face. Music played a large part in Selena's life. Regardless of the genre, C loved all types of music and instruments. She would sing along to anything, from her favourite musical movies, Beach Boys, Celine Deon or radio ads! Some of her other hobbies include horseback riding, bowling, swimming and being with family.



Selena was happiest in a vehicle, whether a car, bus, train, boat or airplane, she loved to travel.



Selena is survived by her family: Mom Sylvia, Norm (Jackie), Barb, Michael (Paula), Dawn (Bruce), Tracy (Gordon) and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncle and cousins.



Very special thanks to Kevin and Selina Olsen and their family who brought C in their home and hearts. Their vigil at 'Miss Selena' bedside was exemplary.



Tracy and Cathy, thank you for taking C into your homes and sharing your love with her. Also like to thank the staff at RIH that took great care of Selena and supported all of us.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Special Olympic Bowling at



There will be a Memorial Mass held at OLPH on the North Shore on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be light refreshments following the service.



Please join Selena's loved ones in honouring this beautiful life.



