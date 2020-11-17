1/1
Shari Lynn Voll
1975-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shari Lynn Voll. Shari leaves behind Scott Leask (spouse), Maddie (loving dog) and many other loved ones both family and friends. Shari brightened any room she walked into. Anyone who knew her knows how much Maddie meant to her.

She will be forever missed
and never forgotten.

We like to think she's having tea with our Dad as she was always a helping hand in his final days. Love Always,The Leasks

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved