It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shari Lynn Voll. Shari leaves behind Scott Leask (spouse), Maddie (loving dog) and many other loved ones both family and friends. Shari brightened any room she walked into. Anyone who knew her knows how much Maddie meant to her.
She will be forever missed
and never forgotten.
We like to think she's having tea with our Dad as she was always a helping hand in his final days. Love Always,The Leasks
