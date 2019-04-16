Sharie Elizabeth Diehl, a longtime resident of Kamloops, BC, died on April 2, 2019 at Marjorie Willowby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops after a long struggle with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharie Elizabeth Diehl.
Born in Prince George, BC on February 29, 1960, she worked at Walmart for 25 years and had many interests. She enjoyed golf, camping, fishing, baseball and darts. Sharie loved family time, especially with her granddaughter Taylor, the apple of her eye.
She is survived by her husband Rick Diehl, daughter Candice Harding, granddaughter Taylor Anderson, sister Julie Hiebert (Gerald) of Penticton, BC, step-son Lee Diehl and grandson Jackson Diehl.
Memorial to be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 4:00pm at the Northshore Community Centre (Moose Lodge), Kamloops.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 16, 2019