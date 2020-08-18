Sharon Anne Campbell of Kamloops passed away on August 8, 2020 at 77 years of age.



She is survived by her children Heather (Paul) Riegert of Kamloops, Laurel Scott of Kamloops, and Sean (Lianne) Campbell of Kamloops, and grandchildren Elizabeth, Emily, Caleb, Lindsey (Matt). Also left to cherish Sharon's memory are brothers Jack (Dar) Braden and Don (Gail) Campbell, sister Lois Knauff, and other relatives Shannon (Brent) Rudolfsen, Leanne Livingston, and Mark (Kristen) Campbell. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Doug Campbell, and parents Vance and Ferne Braden.



Our mom was born in Moose Jaw, SK and spent her early years in Mortlach. She moved to Edmonton as a young girl, meeting her life-long friend, Linnet, in grade 6 and our dad, Doug, in high school. Sharon and Doug married there in 1962. They moved their young family to Kamloops in 1973. As a family we did lots of camping and our trips were full of fun and adventure.



Our mom was always involved in our activities and was our biggest cheerleader. She continued this with her grandkids and she loved being a grandma. Our mom was an active lady who enjoyed being outside, whether that was puttering in her garden or hiking in the hills with her dogs and daughters. She loved animals including lions, BC Lions, that is. She even named two of her dogs after members of the BC Lions, Lui and Wally. Mom was introduced to the CFL by her dad who took her to watch the Eskimos play. After moving to BC she continued this tradition as a fan of the BC Lions, becoming a season ticket holder after her retirement. She attended many games with her kids and was proud to have taught the BC Lions Fight Song to all of her grandchildren. Mom was a gracious lady who was involved with her friends and fellowship, bringing joy and fun wherever she went.



Those who knew our mom will remember her for her big,

beautiful smile and kind heart.



Thanks to all the family and friend who loved mom and supported her over this last year. Special thanks to Jeannette Renton, the Garden Angels, Debbie Rouleau from Balance Energy Healing and the Palliative Care Team in Kamloops.



Due to Covid there will not be a celebration of life until restrictions lift and it is safe to gather. However, mom's 78th birthday is August 20th and we invite everyone to join us in a toast to Sharon Anne Campbell.





