November 25, 1940 - October 17, 2019
Sharon Elanor Dalziel passed away on October 17, 2019 in Kamloops, BC.
Sharon was born in Ashcroft, BC on November 25, 1940 and was married to Laurie Dalziel on
September 7, 1966.
Sharon worked at Scotia Bank for 35 years and retired in December of 2000.
Sharon is survived by her husband Laurie and her children David (Barb), Dawn (Ron), her grandchildren Meghan, Lauren and Nathan and her sister Heather Anne (Jack) and Margo.
Family wishes to thank Dr. Howie and her nursing staff at Trinity Hospice for their care in her last few days.
There will be no funeral service held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Kamloops Hospice Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 30, 2019