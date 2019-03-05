Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon (Buff) Tomkinson. View Sign

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom, Sharon Tomkinson (Buff), after a courageous battle with cancer on February 22, 2019 at the age of 69.



Sharon was born on March 2, 1949 in Prince George, BC to Kurt and Edna Buff. She grew up on the family farm in Westwold, BC as the eldest of seven children.



Most of her adult life was spent on the West Coast working for BC Tel and later Telus, retiring to Kamloops after thirty five years of service.



Sharon led a very active lifestyle, walking, gardening, as well as volunteering her time to hospice. She pursued many artistic endeavours over the course of her life, but quilting was her passion and every square was stitched with love. It was through this and her work that many cherished friendships were made.



Sharon is survived by her mother Edna Buff, her children Tracey (Dave) and Tara, her grandchildren Colby, Kennedy and Khali, great-grandchildren Brynn, Norah and Orion, her brothers and sisters Rick (Linda), Bonny, Anje (Garry), Shelley, Russell (Lanni) and Roland (Linda).



She was predeceased by her father Kurt Buff and brother-in-law Cameron Taylor.



We would like to thank the staff and volunteers at hospice for their care and compassion during her final days...special thanks to aunty Bonny and uncle Rick for being there for us and always going above and beyond for our Mom. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she has touched.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 5, 2019

