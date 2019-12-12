December 19, 1946 – December 7, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharron Good (née Moffat) on December 7, 2019.
She was born on December 19, 1946 in Vancouver, BC.
She is survived by her sisters Darlene and Sheila, brothers Allan (Colleen) and Wayne (Cathy), son-in-law Jack (Sheryl), grandchildren Cortney and Andrew, great-grandchildren Hope, Haley, Jaxson and Bennett as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Sharron was predeceased by her parents Jean and Bruce, husband Barry and daughter Tracy.
Sharron spent many summers camping and fishing at the lake with family and friends. She also spent many hours in the garden and canning the fruits of her labour.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Rest in peace, free from pain at last.
No service by request.
Donations in her memory to the or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 12, 2019