It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sherry Lynne Simpson of Kamloops, BC at the age of 66 . Sherry passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 after having been diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. The world was always brighter with Sherry around. Her infectious smile, vibrant and welcoming personality, and unparalleled sense of humour will be greatly missed.



Left to mourn her passing are her loving husband of 30 years Roy Simpson, daughters Raina (Dustin) Brugger of Kamloops, Callie (Justin) Fichter of Medicine Hat, AB, step-son Tyler (Helen) of Boston, MA, six beautiful grandchildren Vaughn, Montana, Emmett, Oliver, Atlas and Anja, as well as many friends, co-workers and extended family.



At Sherry's request no funeral will be held. A private Celebration of Life will take place in the coming weeks with immediate family. Sherry did not wish for those she cares about to spend their time being sad; rather to remember the good moments with her and to live their lives to the fullest with happiness, appreciation for each other and love.



Roy, Callie and Raina would like to thank you in advance for all of the kind words and condolences that have been made, or will be made in the coming days.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice.

