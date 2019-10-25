Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Adene Clay. View Sign Obituary

October 10, 1933 – October 18, 2019



Adene Clay, beloved wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on October 18, 2019 peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years Lloyd Clay, children Shirley (Laurie) Venance, Debora Orcutt, Gordon Clay, predeceased son Brian Clay, grandchildren Sarah (Chad), Brodie (Anna), Leanna (Brett), Brandon, Donald, Rowland (Afi), Lisanne, Mariel, great-grandchildren, Grace, Joe, Cole, Sam, Trae, Casey, Ryder, Hailey, Elijah, Ayden, niece Lindsay (Dean), nephew Bruce (Ingrid).



Adene was born in Boissevain, MB to Howard and Leona McGill. She spent her childhood years growing up in Waskada, MB. She excelled as a student and played in the Waskada band. She attended nurses training at Misericordia General Hospital in Winnipeg, MB and graduated in 1954 as an RN. She was the president of the Manitoba Student Nurse's Association.





A remarkable, exceptional woman, Adene was such a source of unconditional love, strength, kindness, intelligence and wisdom. She showered her family and friends with love, always.



Adene was very community minded. She served on the Prince George, BC and Kamloops, BC hospital auxiliary and was a member of the board of director's for both hospitals. She spent many hours volunteering through the association of her husband's involvement in Rotary.



She is a Paul Harris Fellow. Adene also spent many hours volunteering for numerous groups and associations through the raising of her children.



One of her pastimes was knitting, crocheting and oil painting. She was the chairperson for the craft group of the Prince George Seniors Centre where she spent many hours teaching and assisting members to learn knitting and crocheting.



She was a big fan of the Prince George Cougar's and Kamloops Blazer's for many years.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, Dr. Malan, Dr. Montgomery, Dr. Rollheiser and the staff at the RIH. Many thanks to the personnel at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care and support. Thanks also to the staff and residents at the Chartwell Ridgepoint and many friends for their support.



At Adene's request there will be no Memorial Service or Celebration of Life.



In lieu of flowers, Adene would appreciate a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in her name.



