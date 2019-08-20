Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Denis. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness, we regret to announce the unfortunate passing of Shirley Ann Denis (née Yates, Rosenthal) on August 17, 2019 with her family at her side. She fought a strong and courageous battle with breast cancer.



She was predeceased her parents Joan and Irvin Yates and brother Donald Yates.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband Roland Denis, their children Aimé Denis, Ron Denis, Jacqueline Denis, Michele Rosenthal, Corey (Tania) Rosenthal, Mike Rosenthal, grandchildren Dominique, Cody, Dexter, Kaley, Kolista, Alyssa, great-grandchildren Kayden, Jaxx, siblings Ron Yates, Gary Yates, Linda Yates, Ian (Ines) Yates and will be greatly missed by her many other family and friends and her dog Brute.



Shirley was born on September 30, 1956 in Hanna, AB and spent her younger years on a ranch and attended school in Arborg, MB. She moved to Portage La Prairie, MB to raise her family. In August 1987, she ventured to Abbotsford, BC with her family. In 1991 she moved to Kamloops, BC with Roland to raise her youngest child. Shirley and Roland spent 26 years making beautiful memories together.



Shirley enjoyed her garden and spent many hours weeding and watching it grow, she loved camping, shopping, spending time with friends and family, she enjoyed a good game of cards there was always lots of laughing, she loved Christmas so much she would start to decorate in November.



Thank you to all the doctors and nurses that provided care. Thank you to Dr. Proctor and Dr. Mohammed for providing such good care and treatment. A special thank you to Dr. Hollman for being a great doctor and friend, you went above and beyond. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House for the amazingly compassionate care they showed all of us, especially mom.



Mom you will always be on our mind and forever in our heart.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4 pm at The Dunes at Kamloops, 652 Dunes Dr, Kamloops, BC.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 20, 2019

