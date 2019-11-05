Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Symons (Innes). View Sign Obituary

Shirley Ann Symons (Innes) was born in Vancouver on October 4, 1921, the distant last of six children born to Lila and Joseph Innes. She was an enthusiastic athlete and attended the old Britannia high school. She was a brilliantly fast comptometer operator for Sweet Sixteen, a women's clothier.



At age 23, she married Ralph Symons, a machinist for Opsal Steel Ltd. Their courtship revolved around skating at roller rinks in the Lower Mainland and in northwest Washington State (Ferndale). They were noted for creating the Canadian Fourteen Step. Their two daughters, Joley and Barbara were born soon after their marriage. Shirley took time off from working as a salesperson for BC Bearing Engineers in July and August to spend time with her daughters on Gambier Island where her parents had previously lived for 20 years. Ralph would come up to "camp" on weekends.



Both Shirley and Ralph were adamant that their daughters would have a university education. They supported them by providing room, board and, amazingly, a car.



When they both retired, summers and weekends were spent on Gambier Island and travelling the world. Mom's favourite country was Australia where they crossed the outback in a tourist camping bus, went to Coober Pedy, climbed Ayres Rock and visited Alice Springs. On the trip Shirley turned 70 and Ralph turned 80.



Shirley was always a bright spark, always ready with a quip or sarcastic comment.



She loved her dogs and walked with them until age 89.



She spent the last years of her life in Kamloops with daughter Barbara, and at Overlander Residential Care Hospital where she quietly went to sleep on October 28, 2019. She got her wish to donate her body to UBC.



Thank you to the care aids in the Kamloops community and the people at Overlander who provided quality care and made a personal connection with our mom. Special thanks to the volunteers who brought their dogs to visit mom and brighten her days.

She is survived by her daughters Joley Switzer and Barbara Serl (Ken), grandsons Kevin (Sarah), Brad and Richard (Siri) and great-grandsons Weston and Garrett.



A family celebration of her life will be held next spring.



Donations may be made to the Salvation Army and the SPCA, mom's constant charities.

