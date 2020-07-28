My dear sister-in-law Shirley passed away suddenly on July 18, 2020.
Shirley grew up in England, coming to Canada in 1968 with her husband. They settled in Heffley Creek and Shirley lived there for the remainder of her life. Shirley was a lover of all creatures great and small, particularly horses, dogs, and birds. She was a talented writer and penned her own book of poems. Shirley had a terrific sense of humour and a very tender heart.
She will be very much missed by her sister-in-law Sheila, her nephew Brian and close friends Alan and Aura.
