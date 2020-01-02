After a short illness, Shirley O'Connor died peacefully surrounded by family on November 24, 2019.
Shirley was a beloved mom, grandma, auntie and sister. She had numerous friends in the Kamloops area, many from her time as a residential care aide in the 1990s at the Orcrest and Brock group homes and at Ponderosa Lodge.
Friends are welcome to a Celebration of Shirley's Life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Okanagan Falls Senior Centre.
Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Society, 1128 Willow Street, PO Box 515, Okanagan Falls, BC, VOH 1RO. E-transfer to [email protected].
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020