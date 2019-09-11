Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lockwood. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Shirley Lockwood of Kamloops, BC, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 84 years of age. She is survived by her loving husband Don Lockwood, her children Greg (Kelly) Lockwood of Kamloops, BC, Maryanne (Tom Carpenter) Lockwood of Blairmore, Alberta, and Charlene (Dwight Unouyeno) Ross of Chilliwack, BC, her grandchildren Dane (Amy) Lockwood of Kamloops, BC, Taylor (Jason) Richard of Kamloops, BC, Tori (Mitch Shaw) Lockwood of Maple Ridge, BC, Kyle Bartel of Squamish, BC, Cody Bartel of Squamish, BC, Hayley (Shaun Monty) Ross of Vancouver, BC and Brennan (Danielle) Ross of Chilliwack, BC, great-grandchild Oliver Lockwood and numerous relatives, friends and loved ones. She was born in Daly, Manitoba in 1934, moved to Vancouver when she was 6 and then on to Penticton at age 12. It was in Penticton in 1950, that Shirley met the love of her life Don Lockwood, and the two were married in 1956. They were blessed with three wonderful children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. During their marriage, they moved several times, returning to Kamloops in 2009. On August 18, 2019, Shirley and Don celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Shirley is finally at peace but will forever remain in our hearts. Shirley's Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2009 in the Kamloops Funeral Home at 285 Fortune Drive. Special thank you to the staff at Overlander Long Term Care Facility. Memorial donations in Shirley's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or to the .



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



