It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Shirley Helen McMillan (Blanc) on March 22, 2019.



Shirley was born on September 6, 1945 in Royal Inland Hospital. Her childhood was spent on her parents' ranch in Turtle Valley. She attended Turtle Valley's one room school until grade 7, after which she transferred to Chase Secondary School. Upon graduation, Shirley enrolled in the Nursing Program at R.I.H. in Kamloops and went on to an illustrious career in nursing at R.I.H. She moved into a supervisory position in 1972 and then became Associate Director of Nursing in 1972. After her retirement in 1996, she and Peter moved permanently to their acreage in Turtle Valley and soon became snowbirds, dividing their time between the Valley and Yuma, Arizona.



Shirley was predeceased by her grandparents Cecil and Mandy Coburn, her parents Charlie and Zita Blanc and her younger brother Joe Blanc. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband of 52 years Peter McMillan, her older brother Louis Blanc, numerous nieces and nephews and their children and a host of truly wonderful friends and family who walked with Shirley throughout her harrowing struggle, a struggle she undertook with amazing courage and grace.



Godspeed Shirley and "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".



A memorial service for Shirley will be held in Turtle Valley when the weather warms.



Shirl's family extend their gratitude to Dr. Carmichael and the staff at Bastion for their sensitive and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, Shirley and her family would appreciate your support of the Canadian Cancer Foundation.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 2, 2019

