Shirley passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at the age of 100 years.



Lovingly remembered by sons Alan (Heather), Bruce and George as well as grandchildren Shelley, Colleen, Ken, Kyle and Steven. Also great-grandchildren Rhiannon, Chase, Bentley and Emmett.



Shirley was predeceased by husband Ken and sister Joyce.



No service by request.



The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Kamloops Seniors Village for their kindness and care.



"Do not cry because it is over, smile because it happened". Dr. Seuss Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 26, 2019

